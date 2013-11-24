FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran to get access to billions of dollars under atom deal -U.S.
November 24, 2013 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

Iran to get access to billions of dollars under atom deal -U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Under a nuclear deal Iran reached with six world powers early on Sunday Tehran can gain access to billions of dollars of revenues from limited sales of oil and petrochemicals and trade in gold and other precious metals, the United States said.

In a fact-sheet the White House distributed on the interim agreement, Iran would receive sanctions relief in exchange for a suspension of some aspects of its nuclear program, including the following:

- Potential access to $1.5 billion in revenue from trade in gold and precious metals and the suspension of some sanctions on Iran’s auto sector, and Iran’s petrochemical exports;

- Allow purchases of Iranian oil to remain at their currently significantly reduced levels. “$4.2 billion from these sales will be allowed to be transferred in installments if, and as, Iran fulfills its commitments,” the fact-sheet said. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau)

