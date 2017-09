RIYADH, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Monday that Iran’s interim nuclear deal with world powers could be a step towards a comprehensive solution of Tehran’s disputed atomic programme provided there was goodwill.

Saudi Arabia, Iran’s main regional rival, has been worried about Tehran’s nuclear work, fearing it is a cover for an atomic weapons programme. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by William Maclean)