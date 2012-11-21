FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World powers want new nuclear talks with Iran quickly
November 21, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

World powers want new nuclear talks with Iran quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Six world powers are committed to holding a new round of nuclear negotiations with Iran as soon as possible, said a spokesman for the European Union’s foreign policy chief, who represents the six in talks with Iran.

Officials from the six countries - China, Russia, the United States, Britain, France and Germany - met in Brussels on Wednesday to plan for future contact with Iran, in an effort to make progress in the decade-long rift over Tehran’s atomic work.

“(The six powers) remain united in their efforts to seek a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue,” the spokesman said on Wednesday.

