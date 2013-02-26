FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says no breakthrough deal expected at Iran talks in Almaty
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
February 26, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

EU says no breakthrough deal expected at Iran talks in Almaty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - World powers do not expect a breakthrough agreement at nuclear talks with Iran in the Kazakh city of Almaty, a spokesman for the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

“It is clear that nobody expects to come from Almaty with a fully-done deal,” Michael Mann told a news conference shortly after negotiations started. Talks are expected to run through Wednesday.

The EU’s Catherine Ashton oversees contacts with Iran on behalf of six powers: United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)

