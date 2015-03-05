FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry tells Gulf allies U.S. not seeking 'grand bargain' with Iran
March 5, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry tells Gulf allies U.S. not seeking 'grand bargain' with Iran

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday said Washington was not seeking a “grand bargain” with Iran, in reference to wider political and security cooperation, and that a nuclear deal with Tehran would address security concerns of Gulf Arab countries.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal, speaking alongside Kerry in Riyadh, said Kerry had given him assurances that Washington would not forget about other Iranian behaviour in the region while it pursued a nuclear deal.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

