Powers to make Iran detailed offer in Baghdad talks

AMMAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Global powers will present Iran with a detailed proposal including confidence-building measures when the two sides meet in Baghdad on Wednesday for talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme, a senior Western official said on Tuesday.

Officials voiced caution heading into Wednesday’s meeting, but said the Western-led coalition was ready to make an offer on a way forward if Iran showed willingness to curb its nuclear programme in a transparent way.

The group, led at the Baghdad talks by European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, “will put forward a detailed proposal that will include confidence-building measures”, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters in Amman.

Representatives of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia - plus Germany are due to fly to Baghdad from Amman on Wednesday for the talks, which could last two days.

Officials declined to give specifics of the new proposal, and stressed the group remained committed to ensuring Iran abides by U.N. Security Council resolutions and meets its international obligations on its atomic work, which the West and Israel fear is aimed at producing a nuclear weapon.

Their main goal is expected to be an Iranian agreement to shut down higher-grade uranium enrichment, which has sown fears that Tehran could move swiftly toward a bomb.

Iran, which will be represented in Baghdad by chief Iranian negotiator Saeed Jalili, denies any ambition to obtain nuclear weapons and says its program is for peaceful purposes.

Western officials have indicated they do not anticipate the current talks, which follow on an earlier round in Istanbul, will yield moves to relax oil and financial sanctions on Iran, which they say have put sharp pressure on Tehran.

But they say there may be other steps that each side can take to build confidence in the negotiating process, which could then lead to more detailed discussions on Iran’s nuclear program and ensure it is transparent and open to verifiable inspection.

The Baghdad talks come one day after the U.N. nuclear watchdog director said following a trip to Tehran that he expected to sign a deal soon to unblock an investigation into suspected Iranian nuclear work..

The announcement could boost the hopeful atmospherics for Wednesday’s meeting. But a second senior western official stressed that the two negotiations were on separate tracks, with the U.N. agency commmitted to examining the past and present status of Iran’s nuclear work and the big powers determined to enforce ground rules for its future. (Reporting by Andrew Quinn; editing by Andrew Roche)