Iran to offer new proposals at nuclear talks - Press TV
April 11, 2012 / 9:48 AM / 6 years ago

Iran to offer new proposals at nuclear talks - Press TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Iran will put forward new proposals during talks with world powers on Saturday that are aimed at reaching an agreement over its nuclear programme, Iranian state television reported on Wednesday.

“The Islamic Republic will offer ‘new initiatives’ during the upcoming talks with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany (P5+1),” a report stated on the English-language news network, Press TV.

No further details were immediately available. (Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Jon Boyle)

