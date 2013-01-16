Iran, world powers to meet Jan. 28-29 for nuclear talks-ISNA

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Iran and world powers will meet on Jan. 28 and 29 for further negotiations over Iran’s disputed nuclear programme, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported on Wednesday.

A location for the talks has not yet been decided, ISNA said. The agency did not give a source for its information and said the date could change depending on which location was agreed. It cited Istanbul and Geneva and “some other cities” as possible locations.

A Vienna-based diplomat said: “That’s what we’ve heard too, Jan. 28/29 timeframe, still working on the venue.”