FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran-IAEA talks to continue on Thursday - media report
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

Iran-IAEA talks to continue on Thursday - media report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Senior U.N. nuclear watchdog officials will continue talks in Tehran on Thursday hoping to reach an agreement on access to pursue their probe into suspected military dimensions to the Iranian nuclear programme, Iranian media reported.

The deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Herman Nackaerts, and Iran’s IAEA envoy Ali Asghar Soltanieh began their latest discussions on Wednesday morning, the Iranian Students’ News agency reported.

There was no immediate comment from the Vienna-based IAEA. The agency has been trying for a year to negotiate a so-called structured approach with Tehran that would give it access to officials, documents and sites.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.