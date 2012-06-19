FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran negotiator says hopes for new political talks
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
June 19, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

Iran negotiator says hopes for new political talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator said he hoped a new round of talks would be agreed with world powers following a technical meeting planned for July 3 after talks in Moscow failed to resolve differences over Tehran’s nuclear programme on Tuesday.

But Iranian negotiator Saeed Jalili also reiterated there was no reason to doubt the peaceful aims of Tehran’s nuclear programme and said U.N. Security Council resolutions against Iran were “illegal.” (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

