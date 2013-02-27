No offer made to Iran on oil, financial sanctions - US official

ALMATY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Six world powers did not offer to suspend oil or financial sanctions during talks with Iran on its nuclear programme in the Kazakh city of Almaty, a senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday.

The six powers - France, Germany, the United States, China Russia and Britain - offered at the talks to lift some sanctions if Iran scaled back nuclear activity the West fears could be used to build bombs. Iran denies it aims to develop nuclear arms.

"None of (the) oil and none of (the) banking sanctions (are) touched," the U.S. official said.