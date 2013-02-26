FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran to offer package of proposals in nuclear talks - state TV
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
February 26, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Iran to offer package of proposals in nuclear talks - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Iran is to offer a “comprehensive package of proposals” during nuclear talks with world power in Kazakhstan that began on Tuesday, Iran’s state-run Press TV reported.

It said the proposals may change depending on offers from the P5+1 group of nations. The report gave no details of the proposals.

Diplomats hope the latest round of negotiations will break the deadlock over Iran’s nuclear activities which the United States and its allies suspect are intent on developing a weapons capability, accusations Tehran denies.

Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.