Next round of Iran nuclear talks 'pretty tough,' U.S. official
June 10, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Next round of Iran nuclear talks 'pretty tough,' U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The next round of Iran nuclear talks will be “pretty tough,” a senior U.S. official told reporters on Wednesday ahead of a new round of negotiations including political directors from the seven nations involved.

“As we expected after Lausanne, the next portion of this process will be pretty tough because we will be getting down to the details,” the official said. Iran and six major powers reached a framework nuclear agreement on April 2 in Lausanne and are seeking to strike a comprehensive deal by June 30. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)

