Total, Shell executives arrive in Tehran ahead of sanctions relief-Mehr

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Oil majors Total and Shell have sent executives to Tehran ahead of the expected lifting of international sanctions, Iran’s Mehr news agency said on Saturday.

They will meet officials from the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) on Sunday, Mehr said.

International sanctions on Iran are expected to be lifted on Saturday under the terms of a nuclear deal agreed last year. Iran has pledged to ramp up its oil production shortly after sanctions are lifted. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Louise Ireland)