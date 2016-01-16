FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Shell denies Iranian report of Tehran visit
#Market News
January 16, 2016 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Shell denies Iranian report of Tehran visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Shell denial)

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell on Saturday denied a report in Iranian media that it had sent representatives to Iran ahead of the expected lifting of international sanctions.

Iran’s Mehr news agency had earlier reported that Shell and French oil major Total had sent executives to Tehran, and were due to meet officials from the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) on Sunday.

International sanctions on Iran were expected to be lifted on Saturday under the terms of a nuclear deal agreed last year, and Iran freed four U.S. prisoners. Iran has pledged to ramp up its oil production shortly after sanctions are lifted. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
