ISTANBUL, July 14 (Reuters) - Iran’s nuclear deal is “great news” for the Turkish economy as it is likely to boost bilateral trade, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday.

“Iran nuclear deal is a great news for the Turkish economy,” he wrote in English on his official Twitter account. “It’s likely to boost trade and investments between the two countries.” (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)