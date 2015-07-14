FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lifting Iran sanctions to boost regional economy - Turkish foreign minister
July 14, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Lifting Iran sanctions to boost regional economy - Turkish foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 14 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday the lifting of sanctions on Iran after the nuclear deal with six world powers would contribute to the regional economy and would have a direct impact on Turkey.

Speaking at the same news conference in the Turkish capital Ankara, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said the reaching of the deal and its implementation was necessary to bring stability to the region.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

