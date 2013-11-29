FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More Turkey banks expected to work with Iran as risks ease-envoy
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

More Turkey banks expected to work with Iran as risks ease-envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Halkbank will maintain an important role in relations between Ankara and Tehran and other Turkish banks are expected to work with Iran when sanctions on the Islamic Republic are eased, Iran’s Ambassador to Turkey Ali Reza Bigdeli told reporters on Friday.

His comments came in the wake of an agreement between Tehran and six world powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme and after Turkey’s economy minister said on Thursday all Turkish banks will be able to make Iranian transactions after the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.