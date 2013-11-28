FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish banks will be able to make Iran transactions -minister
November 28, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish banks will be able to make Iran transactions -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Turkish banks will be able to make Iranian transactions once sanctions on Iran are eased in the wake of a deal between Tehran and six world powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme, Turkey’s economy minister said on Thursday.

“After the easing for Iran, Halkbank and other banks will be able to process payments,” Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said.

“Because of the pressure exerted by the United States, private banks were unable to process (Iranian) transactions. Now that obstacle has been removed, not only Halkbank but other banks will be able to process payments,” he said.

State-owned Halkbank is one of Turkey’s biggest banks.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
