Major powers to offer Iran sanctions relief at nuclear talks-U.S. official

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Major powers will offer Iran some sanctions relief during talks in Almaty, Kazakhstan, this week if Tehran agrees to curb its nuclear programme, a U.S. official said on Monday.

However, the Islamic Republic could face more economic pain if the standoff remains unresolved, the official said ahead of the Feb. 26-27 meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We think ... there will be some additional sanctions relief (in the powers’ updated proposal to Iran),” the official said.