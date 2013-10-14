U.S. says ready to move on sanctions, depends on Iran atom offer

GENEVA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - World powers hope to reach an agreement with Iran that allays all international concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme but are not “naive” about the difficulty of achieving such a deal, a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday.

Six world powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - hold talks with Iran on its atom work in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“No one should expect a breakthrough overnight,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official also said Washington was ready to offer Iran rapid relief from economic sanctions if Tehran moved quickly to address concerns that the ultimate goal of its nuclear work was to make bombs. Iran denies having any military intentions. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, Yeganeh Torbati and Justyna Pawlak)