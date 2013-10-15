FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran, U.S. held bilateral talks at Geneva nuclear meeting
October 15, 2013

Iran, U.S. held bilateral talks at Geneva nuclear meeting

GENEVA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. delegation to six-power negotiations with Iran on its nuclear program held bilateral talks with Tehran’s delegates on Tuesday in a meeting a senior U.S. official described as “useful.”

Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman, effectively the State Department’s third-ranking diplomat, is leading the U.S. delegation. Sherman and other U.S. officials met Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and other Iranian delegates, a senior State Department official said.

“The discussion was useful, and we look forward to continuing our discussions in tomorrow’s meetings with the full P5+1 (six powers) and Iran,” the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the talks lasted approximately one hour. Iranian media also reported that the meeting took place.

