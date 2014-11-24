FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2014 / 6:07 PM / 3 years ago

As talks extended, U.S. Republicans want increased sanctions on Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Three influential U.S. Republican senators said on Monday the extension of nuclear negotiations with Iran should be coupled with increased sanctions and a requirement that any final agreement be sent to Congress for approval.

The three senators - John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Kelly Ayotte - said in a statement that they view Iran’s insistence on having any enrichment program as problematic, and warned that a “bad deal” with Iran would start a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

McCain, Graham and Ayotte are among their party’s leading voices on foreign policy issues.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu

