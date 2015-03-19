FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, Republicans agree to delay committee's Iran bill vote
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, Republicans agree to delay committee's Iran bill vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats and Republicans agreed on Thursday to delay until at least mid-April the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s vote on a closely watched bill that would require President Barack Obama to submit any nuclear agreement with Iran for Congress’ approval, congressional aides said.

They told Reuters the vote will now take place on April 14.

Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had said he wanted to have the committee vote next Thursday.

But Senate Democrats balked, reluctant to advance legislation the Obama administration has said could have a “profoundly negative impact” on the delicate nuclear talks with Iran, just as negotiators struggled to meet a late-March deadline for a framework agreement.

Obama had threatened a veto. And he and other top administration officials have been urging Congressional Democrats not to support the measure in the committee or in the full Senate. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
