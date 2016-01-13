U.S. House passes bill seeking Iran deal clamp-down

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday to restrict President Barack Obama’s ability to lift sanctions on Iran, which the White House has promised to veto as an effort to kill the landmark nuclear agreement reached last summer.

The measure passed by 191 to 106, almost entirely along party lines, with almost every yes vote coming from Republicans and almost ever no for Democrats. Nearly a third of the House, 137 members, did not vote.