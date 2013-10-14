Some US senators would suspend next Iran sanctions, under conditions

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Setting a tough tone ahead of talks on Iran’s nuclear program in Geneva, nine Democratic and Republican U.S. senators said on Monday they were open to suspending the implementation of new sanctions if Tehran takes significant steps to slow its nuclear program.

In a letter to President Barack Obama, the senators said the United States should consider, with other negotiators, a “suspension for suspension” initial agreement, in which Iran would suspend uranium enrichment and Washington would suspend the implementation of new sanctions.