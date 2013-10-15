FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. open to further bilateral meeting with Iran in Geneva
October 15, 2013 / 1:28 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. open to further bilateral meeting with Iran in Geneva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The United States would welcome a further bilateral meeting with Iran on the sidelines of nuclear negotiations between Tehran and six major powers that began in Geneva on Tuesday, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said.

“We would welcome an opportunity for a bilateral and have said so,” Deputy State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said during a break in talks between Iran and the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.

Earlier Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that neither the Iranian nor U.S. delegations had asked for such a meeting. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New York last month after Zarif met foreign ministers of the six powers. Tehran and Washington have had no diplomatic ties since 1980.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
