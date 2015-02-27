White House "hopeful" on coalition for Iran nuclear talks amid Netanyahu visit

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday the United States is hopeful that it can hold together the coalition of countries working toward an agreement with Iran on its nuclear capabilities.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the administration does not see Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to Washington as bad for the negotiations.

Netanyahu is opposed to the nuclear talks with Iran and has been invited by Republicans who share his view to address Congress next week. (Reporting by Julia Edwards)