U.S. official says can see way to a good Iran nuclear deal
#Energy
June 25, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. official says can see way to a good Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - A good nuclear agreement with Iran is possible but it remains to be seen whether a deal would be reached, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official, speaking to reporters, was hopeful about an agreement.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry flies to Vienna on Friday and is expected to begin meetings with the other six nations involved in the talks on Saturday ahead of a self-imposed June 30 deadline. The nations include Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
