July 7, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Interim Iran nuclear deal extended to Friday to allow more talks-U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 7 (Reuters) - An interim nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers will be extended through Friday to provide more time for talks on a final agreement, the United States said on Tuesday.

“We’ve made substantial progress in every area, but this work is highly technical and high stakes for all of the countries involved,” Marie Harf, the spokeswoman for the U.S. delegation, said in a statement.

“We’re frankly more concerned about the quality of the deal than we are about the clock, though we also know that difficult decisions won’t get any easier with time - that is why we are continuing to negotiate,” she added. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)

