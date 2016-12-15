FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Iran sanctions extension act to become law without Obama's signature - White House
December 15, 2016 / 11:19 AM / 8 months ago

Iran sanctions extension act to become law without Obama's signature - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A bill extending U.S. sanctions against Iran for 10 years will become law without President Barack Obama's signature, but will not affect implementation of the international accord limiting Iran's nuclear program, the White House said on Thursday.

"This Administration has made clear that an extension of the Iran Sanctions Act, while unnecessary, is entirely consistent with our commitments in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Consistent with this longstanding position, the extension of the Iran Sanctions Act is becoming law without the President's signature," a White House statement said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

