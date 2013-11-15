FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Quite possible' Iran, major powers can reach deal next week -U.S. official
November 15, 2013

'Quite possible' Iran, major powers can reach deal next week -U.S. official

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Major powers and Iran are getting close to a first-stage agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program and it is “quite possible” a deal could be reached when they meet Nov. 21-22 in Geneva, a senior U.S. official told reporters.

“I don’t know if we will reach an agreement. I think it is quite possible that we can, but there are still tough issues to negotiate,” said the official, saying EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif were to meet on Nov. 20 in Geneva and a wider group - including Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - would meet Iranian officials there on the following two days. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Beech)

