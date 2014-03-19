FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says "hard work" needed to agree with Iran on enrichment
March 19, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. says "hard work" needed to agree with Iran on enrichment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 19 (Reuters) - It will be very difficult to overcome differences between Iran and six world powers over Tehran’s uranium enrichment programme, though all parties aim to adhere to their 6-month deadline to reach a nuclear deal, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.

“It’s a gap (on enrichment) that’s going to take some hard work to get to a place where we can find some agreement,” the senior U.S. administration official said after the latest round of negotiations on Iran’s atomic programme in Vienna.

The official said the differences over Iran’s planned Arak heavy-water reactor, which Western powers fear could yield weapons-grade plutonium, remained similarly wide. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Alison Williams)

