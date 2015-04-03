FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. would not back Iran deal that threatens Israel -White House spokesman
April 3, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. would not back Iran deal that threatens Israel -White House spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, April 3 (Reuters) - The United States would not sign on to an agreement over Iran’s nuclear program that would threaten Israel, the White House said on Friday, one day after negotiators in Switzerland announced a framework for a nuclear deal.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, also said U.S. President Barack Obama was continuing his outreach to U.S. lawmakers over the tentative agreement and planned to speak with all four leaders of Congress on Friday. (Reporting by Jeff Mason aboard Air Force One and Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

