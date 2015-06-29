FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says absurd to suggest that it will cave in Iran talks
June 29, 2015

U.S. says absurd to suggest that it will cave in Iran talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 29 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official on Monday dismissed suggestions from critics that the United States would cave in to Iran to reach an agreement on curbing Iran’s nuclear programme.

Negotiators still hope for success in the current round of negotiations in Vienna and no one is talking about a long-term extension to the talks, the official said, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity. But he added that he did not know if an agreement could be reched.

The official said that if the United States had wanted to make huge concessions to reach a deal it could have done so long ago and that such criticism was “absurd”.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Lou Charbonneau; Editing by Angus MacSwan

