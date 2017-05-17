FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to renew sanctions waivers on Iran Wednesday -U.S. Officials
#Energy
May 17, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. to renew sanctions waivers on Iran Wednesday -U.S. Officials

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - The administration of President Donald Trump on Wednesday will extend sanctions relief on Iran that was called for under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, two U.S. officials told Reuters.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the administration would formally announce that it was renewing sanctions waivers that were granted to Iran as part of the deal under which Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear program. A State Department spokesman declined comment on the matter. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alden Bentley)

