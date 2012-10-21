FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran denies report of plans for nuclear talks with U.S.
October 21, 2012 / 11:15 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Iran denied on Sunday a report in a U.S. newspaper that it had plans for direct talks with the United States over its disputed nuclear programme.

The New York Times reported, citing Obama administration officials, that the United States and Iran had agreed in principle to one-on-one negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme, though the White House quickly denied the report.

“We don’t have any discussions or negotiations with America,” Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said in a news conference on Sunday. “The (nuclear) talks are ongoing with the P5+1 group of nations. Other than that, we have no discussions with the United States.”

Several rounds of talks this year between Iran and world powers, dubbed the P5+1, have failed to yield a breakthrough.

