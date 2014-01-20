FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US vows to follow through on commitment to provide sanctions relief for Iran
January 20, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

US vows to follow through on commitment to provide sanctions relief for Iran

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The United States said the implementation of a nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers will begin on Monday and that Washington will follow through on a commitment to provide sanctions relief.

In exchange for steps that Iran took to halt its most sensitive nuclear activity, the White House said the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union “will today follow through on our commitment to begin to provide the modest relief agreed to with Iran.”

“At the same time, we will continue our aggressive enforcement of the sanctions measures that will remain in place throughout this six-month period,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

Carney said the implementation of the Iran agreement “will begin today.”

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Iran deal will pave the way for negotiations on a long-term deal to contain Iran’s nuclear program. Those negotiations, she said, “will be even more complex, and we go into it clear-eyed about the difficulties ahead.”

Reporting By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

