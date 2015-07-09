FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moniz to leave Iran talks temporarily, returns Friday evening
#Energy
July 9, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

Moniz to leave Iran talks temporarily, returns Friday evening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz will temporarily leave the Iran nuclear talks to accept an honor in Portugal and will return to the negotiations on Friday evening, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

The official said Moniz would leave Vienna on Friday for Lisbon where he will receive the Grand Cross of the Order of Prince Henry, meet his Portuguese counterpart to talk about energy and climate change and give a keynote address at a green growth conference. He will return to Vienna the same evening.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by John Irish

