FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's nuclear proposal serious and substantial -White House
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 6:04 PM / 4 years ago

Iran's nuclear proposal serious and substantial -White House

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A proposal offered by Iranian negotiators in Geneva aimed at addressing its nuclear program shows a level of seriousness and substance that the United States had never seen before, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the Iranian proposal was very useful although he cautioned that “no one should expect a breakthrough overnight.”

The Iran proposal emerged in Geneva where chief negotiators from Iran and six world powers met this week. It came less than a month after President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani talked by phone in the highest-level contact between the two countries in decades.

“We found the Iranian presentation very useful,” Carney said. “The Iranian proposal was a new proposal with a level of seriousness and substance that we had not seen before.”

He declined to get into details about it.

“No one should expect a breakthrough overnight. These are complicated issues. They are technical issues and as the president has said, the history of mistrust is very deep,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.