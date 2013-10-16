Iran's nuclear proposal serious and substantial -White House

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A proposal offered by Iranian negotiators in Geneva aimed at addressing its nuclear program shows a level of seriousness and substance that the United States had never seen before, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the Iranian proposal was very useful although he cautioned that “no one should expect a breakthrough overnight.”

The Iran proposal emerged in Geneva where chief negotiators from Iran and six world powers met this week. It came less than a month after President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani talked by phone in the highest-level contact between the two countries in decades.

“We found the Iranian presentation very useful,” Carney said. “The Iranian proposal was a new proposal with a level of seriousness and substance that we had not seen before.”

He declined to get into details about it.

“No one should expect a breakthrough overnight. These are complicated issues. They are technical issues and as the president has said, the history of mistrust is very deep,” he said.