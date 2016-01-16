FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama issues order lifting nuclear-related sanctions on Iran
January 16, 2016 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Obama issues order lifting nuclear-related sanctions on Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama signed an executive order on Saturday lifting sanctions on Iran related to its nuclear program after Tehran fulfilled requirements under a nuclear agreement with world powers, the White House said.

Obama determined that Iran’s implementation of the pact “marks a fundamental shift in circumstances with respect to Iran’s nuclear program,” he wrote in the order, released by the White House.

Obama informed top congressional leaders about the move. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

