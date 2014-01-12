CORRECTED-Iran to see some sanctions relief at start of nuclear implementation -US

(Corrects headline)

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Iran will receive some sanctions relief from the first day of the implementation of the Nov. 24 Iran nuclear deal, including the suspension of sanctions on Iran’s exports of petrochemicals, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday.

The official told reporters such immediate relief -- which is contingent on the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirming that Tehran is carrying out the deal --- would also apply to imports for its auto manufacturing sector and trade in gold and other precious metals. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler)