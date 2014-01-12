FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Iran to see some sanctions relief at start of nuclear implementation -US
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
January 12, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Iran to see some sanctions relief at start of nuclear implementation -US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline)

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Iran will receive some sanctions relief from the first day of the implementation of the Nov. 24 Iran nuclear deal, including the suspension of sanctions on Iran’s exports of petrochemicals, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday.

The official told reporters such immediate relief -- which is contingent on the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirming that Tehran is carrying out the deal --- would also apply to imports for its auto manufacturing sector and trade in gold and other precious metals. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.