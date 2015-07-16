FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet with Saudi foreign minister at White House Friday -WSJ
#Energy
July 16, 2015 / 11:45 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to meet with Saudi foreign minister at White House Friday -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir at the White House on Friday in his first meeting with a key ally following the Iran nuclear deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed White House official.

In the first public comments on the Iran agreement by a senior Saudi official, al-Jubeir did not explicitly endorse or reject the deal at a meeting with Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday. He stressed the need for inspections to verify Iran is complying and the “snapback” of sanctions if it is found to be cheating. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Peter Cooney)

