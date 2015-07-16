FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Obama to meet with Saudi foreign minister at White House Friday -official
#Energy
July 17, 2015 / 12:00 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Obama to meet with Saudi foreign minister at White House Friday -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with confirmation from White House official)

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir at the White House on Friday in his first meeting with a key ally following the Iran nuclear deal, a White House official said on Thursday.

The official said Obama and al-Jubeir would discuss the Iran accord among other things.

In the first public comments on the Iran agreement by a senior Saudi official, al-Jubeir did not explicitly endorse or reject the deal at a meeting with Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday. He stressed the need for inspections to verify Iran is complying and the “snapback” of sanctions if it is found to be cheating.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the White House meeting was scheduled for Friday. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
