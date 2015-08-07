FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democratic U.S. Senator Schumer to oppose Iran nuclear deal -Huffington Post
August 7, 2015

Democratic U.S. Senator Schumer to oppose Iran nuclear deal -Huffington Post

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer plans to announce his opposition to the nuclear deal with Iran, the Huffington Post reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the lawmaker’s thinking.

A pro-Israel lawmaker who is a high-ranking Senate Democrat, Schumer is considered pivotal to the Iran deal’s future. His colleague from New York, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, announced her support for the deal on Thursday. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)

