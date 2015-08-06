FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate leader McConnell: Obama's choice on Iran deal 'absurd'
#Energy
August 6, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate leader McConnell: Obama's choice on Iran deal 'absurd'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday rejected President Barack Obama’s pitch for the Iran nuclear deal, saying it was “absurd” to argue that lawmakers’ must essentially choose between the agreement or going to war.

Obama made a “huge mistake with that argument,” McConnell told reporters in response to Obama’s speech on the deal on Wednesday. “It’s not this deal or war. It’s either this deal or a better deal.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

