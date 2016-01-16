U.S. senator calls for sanctions on Iran for ballistic missile test

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The United States should promptly slap sanctions on Iran for ballistic missile tests that violated U.N. Security Council resolutions, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal urged on Saturday.

“Without delay, the United States should enforce sanctions on Iran for its ballistic missile program,” the Connecticut senator said.

He made the statement shortly after other economic sanctions on Iran were formally lifted following certification that Iran was abiding by a nuclear deal negotiated last year.