Iran missile tests did not violate Iran nuclear deal: White House

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Iran’s recent ballistic missile tests did not violate the nuclear agreement with Tehran, the White House said on Tuesday, adding that it would review the launch to determine the appropriate response.

In a daily press briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the White House was still reviewing whether it would be necessary to raise the issue of the tests before the United Nations Security Council. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; writing by Megan Cassella, editing by G Crosse)