White House says review of Iran deal is "prudent" step

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump took a "prudent" step in seeking a 90-day inter-agency review of whether lifting sanctions through the Iran nuclear deal would be in the United States' national security interests, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Asked if Trump was concerned that Iran might be cheating on the deal, Sean Spicer told reporters at a daily press briefing: "He's doing the prudent thing by asking for a review of the current deal."