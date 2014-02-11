FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran vows nuke programme "forever", slams military option talk
February 11, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Iran vows nuke programme "forever", slams military option talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hit out on Tuesday at Western assertions that a military solution to a nuclear dispute with Tehran remained an option and pledged that Tehran would press on “forever” with what he called peaceful atomic research.

In a speech marking the 35th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, Rouhani also attacked economic sanctions imposed by the West as “brutal, illegal and wrong” and said countries in the region had nothing to fear from Iran.

Iran’s military test-fired two new domestically made missiles on Monday, a gesture of national resolve ahead of talks next week with world powers to try to reach an agreement on curbing Tehran’s nuclear programme. (Reporting by Mehrdad Balali, Writing by William Maclean, Editing by ....)

